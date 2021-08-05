$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $292.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

