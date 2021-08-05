Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $784.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.90 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,430.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 266.7% in the second quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.