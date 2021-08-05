Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.20 Million

Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report $140.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $556.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.63 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 219,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

