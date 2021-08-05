Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 203.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 53.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

