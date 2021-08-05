FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MRC Global Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MRC Global by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.