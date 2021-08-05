Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 536,889 shares changing hands.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$217.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

