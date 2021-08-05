Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.81 ($4.10). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.03), with a volume of 997,824 shares changing hands.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

