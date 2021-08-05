Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALMFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Altium has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

