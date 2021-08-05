Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFIX opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

