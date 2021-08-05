Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.100-1.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.10-1.17 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

