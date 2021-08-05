Agrify (AGFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect Agrify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agrify stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agrify in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

