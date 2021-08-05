UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €20.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.15 ($27.24) on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

