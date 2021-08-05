Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.34 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.83. The firm has a market cap of £50.91 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

