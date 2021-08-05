Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.34 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.83. The firm has a market cap of £50.91 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.