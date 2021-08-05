Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Vonovia stock opened at €58.16 ($68.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

