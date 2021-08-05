A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

LON:BAG opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £632.96 million and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.65.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders acquired a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800 over the last three months.

A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

