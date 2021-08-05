Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.59.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.