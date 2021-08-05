Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.59.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

