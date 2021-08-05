Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $158.47, but opened at $152.61. Match Group shares last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 92,103 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

