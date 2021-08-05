Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.