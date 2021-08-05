Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

