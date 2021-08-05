Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

