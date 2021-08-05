TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

