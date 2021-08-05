Janus International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,908 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the average daily volume of 406 put options.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $978,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $371,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.