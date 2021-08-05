Warburg Research Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

ETR:BMW opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

