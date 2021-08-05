UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

ENI stock opened at €10.12 ($11.91) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

