Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

ETR:BMW opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

