Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

