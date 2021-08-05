Avient Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92. Avient has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

