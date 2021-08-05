Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

