HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.64 on Thursday. HC2 has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 69,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $263,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

