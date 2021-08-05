HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.
NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.64 on Thursday. HC2 has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
