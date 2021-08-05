Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.