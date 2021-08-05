Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $492.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

