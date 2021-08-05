Sysco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,599 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,793% compared to the average daily volume of 507 put options.

SYY stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

