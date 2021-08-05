Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newtek Business Services Call Options (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,714 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,882% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.
NEWT opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
