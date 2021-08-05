Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newtek Business Services Call Options (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,714 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,882% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

NEWT opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

