Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 1.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 1,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.65).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

