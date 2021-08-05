Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 3,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 63,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

