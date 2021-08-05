Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.80 ($62.12).

ETR SHL opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.14.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

