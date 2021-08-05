Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.80 ($62.12).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.14.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.