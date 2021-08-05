Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$69.96 to C$72.72. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont traded as high as C$79.22 and last traded at C$78.36, with a volume of 133478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

