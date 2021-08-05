Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $435.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $411.13 and last traded at $410.37, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.