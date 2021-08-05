Financial Analysis: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Save Foods alerts:

72.3% of The Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Save Foods and The Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A The Mosaic 14.25% 10.31% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Save Foods and The Mosaic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A The Mosaic 1 7 8 0 2.44

The Mosaic has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given The Mosaic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Mosaic is more favorable than Save Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and The Mosaic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 108.00 -$1.59 million N/A N/A The Mosaic $8.68 billion 1.34 $666.10 million $0.85 36.01

The Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

The Mosaic beats Save Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.