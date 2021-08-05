Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELOX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

