Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

LON BARC opened at GBX 178.84 ($2.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.92. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

