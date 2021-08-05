FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Boosted by Analyst

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

