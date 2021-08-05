Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47. Crown has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

