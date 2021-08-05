Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.78. Cerus shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 61,875 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

