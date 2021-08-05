Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

