Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.26.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

