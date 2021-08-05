Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of LTRPB stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

