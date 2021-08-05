Reviewing Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Agiliti alerts:

This table compares Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 0.73% 15.95% 2.10%

This table compares Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.17 billion 1.00 -$32.67 million $1.39 23.19

Agiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H&E Equipment Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 H&E Equipment Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agiliti currently has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Agiliti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agiliti is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. The company offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2018, its rental fleet consisted of 43,939 pieces of equipment. The company also sells new and used equipment, as well as parts; and provides maintenance and repair services for the customers' owned equipment. In addition, it offers ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. As of March 2, 2020, it had a network of 94 locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.