The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GT opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

