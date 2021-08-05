Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €22.61 ($26.60) on Monday. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 62.09.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

